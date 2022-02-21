Almost all the remaining Covid restrictions in the Valencian Community have been lifted by Ximo Puig



Ximo Puig, the president of the Generalitat, announced this Monday, February 21, the lifting of nearly all the remaining Covid-19 restrictions still in force until now in the Valencian Community.

As explained by the president, it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask outdoors, nor to present the Covid passport in leisure and hospitality venues.

A maximum capacity will stop being imposed in these establishments, as for example in the case of bars and restaurants, which to date had a limit of 10 people per table, always separated by 1.5 metres.

With the Fallas festivities due to begin next week, the president announced that only three measures are to be maintained to avoid contagion:

Masks in crowds

Despite the fact that the mask will not be necessary in the street, the Generalitat clarifies that it will have to be worn in the case of large crowds. It will also continue to be mandatory inside closed spaces.

Smoking prohibited on terraces in Valencian Community

Although the rest of the restrictions on the terraces have been lifted, such as the limit of diners per table, smoking will continue to be prohibited next to the tables.

Covid passport in residences

It will still be necessary to present the Covid passport to enter residences for the elderly and dependent people, and social centres, to avoid contagion in the environments of these vulnerable people, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

