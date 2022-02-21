Urgent warning for Brits as Boris set to lift all Covid restrictions

Urgent warning for Brits as Boris is set to lift all Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister is set to unveil his plan for living with Covid.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets ready to ditch all coronavirus restrictions millions of Brits are still lacking their booster shot. Experts are calling on people to get their third jab as it could save lives. It would also help the pandemic end sooner.

Anyone suffering from mild COVID can still pass the virus on and someone else may have a harder time fighting the virus off.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Professor Stephen Powis is the NHS’s National medical director. He explained the importance of booster jabs. He commented: “Everyone would like to see the back of Covid and as things begin to return to normal it is important we don’t lose sight of what will protect you from the virus.

“If you were one of the millions of people who tested positive in December and were unable to get your booster, it is time to come forward for that vital vaccination 28 days on from catching Covid.

“While some had to delay because of a coronavirus infection it is still absolutely crucial that people get their booster in order to increase their protection to reinfection and the dangers of long Covid.

“The evidence is clear, vaccination provides the best protection for you and your loved ones against coronavirus, so I urge anyone yet to come forward for their booster – or their first or second dose – to check where their nearest site is online and get protected now.”

Many people are yet to have a booster jab. Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, Dr Michael Head revealed: “There are still millions of people who need their booster dose.”

A lower level of vaccinations in the general population means that the virus will find it easier to spread and raise the possibility of new variants occurring.

Prof Lawrence Young from the University of Warwick explained: “As long as the virus continues to spread and replicate, particularly in populations who are under-vaccinated, it will throw up new variants and these will remain a continual threat even to those countries with high rates of vaccination.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.