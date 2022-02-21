Two females arrested as drugs point of sale dismantled in Malaga

National Police officers in Malaga, during the course of an investigation against drugs, and specifically, drug trafficking, have dismantled a narcotics point of sale in the city. It was located in an occupied flat in the western district, and as a result, two members of the group have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a crime against public health.

As reported in a statement from the Provincial Police Station, a search was carried out in the property, where officers uncovered and seized 110 grams of cocaine, a precision electronic scale, 16 nine-millimetre cartridges, and €2,580 in cash.

They explained that this investigation began after the cops became aware of an occupied property being visited frequently by many different people. In the belief that drugs could be involved, they set up surveillance.

A constant flow of ‘customers’ verified their suspicions that the home was indeed an active sales point for drug trafficking. Investigations verified that four people lived in the house, two males and two females, who would allegedly be the ones selling the drugs.

It was also discovered that the four were living illegally in the property. Eventually, the search was carried out, which resulted in the arrest of the two females, on suspicion of trafficking drugs.

Officers from the Western District Police Station still continue with their efforts to fully clarify the facts. In the meantime, the two detainees have already been handed over to the Investigating Court No4 of Malaga, together with the instructed police report, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

