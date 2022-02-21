Two arrested for trespassing in Almeria’s ‘Geode of Pulpi’ on New Year’s Eve

Guardia Civil arrest two intruders who trespassed inside Almeria’s famous natural monument the ‘Geode of Pulpi’

The Guardia Civil has arrested two individuals in Almeria accused of raiding and damaging the ‘Geode of Pulpi’ natural monument. These arrests came after an arduous investigation of more than a month, framed within the scope of the plan for the defence of the Historical and Natural Heritage of Almeria.

According to a complaint filed by the Pulpi Town Council, on the night of December 31, several unknown perpetrators gained access to the Giant Geode of Pulpi. They allegedly forced access and managed to descend 20 metres down a vertical shaft to reach the gallery where the natural monument is located.

Guardia Civil officers subsequently carried out a thorough visual inspection of the Geode itself, with the advice of an expert professor from the University of Almeria. This allowed them to obtain clues and decisive evidence for the success of the investigation.

During their inspection, the officers found that the desecrators were wearing boots and helmets, something very damaging to the valuable gypsum crystals that make up the Geode. In fact, the personnel specialised in its maintenance and protection always carry out their work without shoes or helmets in order to protect the crystals.

By accessing the Geode with this unsuitable material, and given the characteristics of the gypsum crystals, irreparable and incalculable damage was caused to it, although it is not specified which. In photos provided by the Benemerita, dark spots can be seen on the gypsum crystals.

Pulpi Town Hall explained to Diario de Almeria that there is damage, but that it does not affect the structure of the Geode. Thankfully, it has not suffered major damage. However, this Monday, February 21, they will give more information through a joint statement with the University of Almeria, which is the entity in charge of monitoring the Giant Geode.

During the investigations, officers verified through monitoring and filtering on social networks that the culprits had made posts relating to their actions. They were finally located and arrested for trespassing on a legal entity, and causing damage to a protected natural heritage.

The proceedings, along with the detainees, have been made available to the Courts of Huercal Overa in Almeria province.

The importance of this natural monument, unique in the world and its high degree of protection due to its geological and eco-cultural characteristics, means that it is included in the RENPA (Andalucian Natural Areas Network Register).

