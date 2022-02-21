Twelve unauthorised investment companies operating in Spain

Spain’s National Security Market Commission has warned of twelve unauthorised investment companies that are providing their services in the country without permission to do so.

Spain’s National Security Market Commission (CNMV) has issued a warning against twelve companies that are providing investment services without being authorised to do so.

The ten unauthorised companies that were already on the list are:

Ansfx Global Limited

Towardssource.com

DKG Group LTD

Eudaimon Consulting LLC

Vino Global Limited

Viabtc.net

Rogers Company

Merano Partners

Swiss29

Omegaistic LLC

These companies are joined by Sakuragold Investments LDA, linked to Olga Páramo González, and the clone Platform.capital-trade.eu, which is unrelated to the duly registered investment services firm Trade Capital Markets Limited.

The CNMV’s warnings against such companies can be consulted on their website and investors can direct their queries to the investor helpline number 900 535 015.

In addition, the CNMV website offers a search engine for companies that have been issued a warning and a great deal of advice to help investors to avoid such unlawful investment services.

