The Opal funeral plan with Golden Leaves

When looking at funeral plans, it can all get a little overwhelming, that’s why Golden Leaves is here to help.

Have you ever thought about the steps your loved ones will need to take when planning your funeral and the decisions that will need to be made? It’s not something any of us like to think about but it is essential to plan ahead to alleviate some of the stress – and that’s where Golden Leaves can help.

Particularly for those living abroad, a Golden Leaves funeral plan takes away the pressure of having to arrange a funeral in a different country in a different language, supporting grieving families during these tumultuous times.

Golden Leaves offer three different funeral plans that cater to various needs: the Opal Plan, the Pearl Plan and the Golden Plan. Offering funerals from a network of funeral directors across the UK, and also into Europe, Golden Leaves also serves the expatriate communities that live there.

So, what’s included in the Golden Leaves Pearl Plan?

The Opal Plan provides a simple funeral service that covers the essential items, including the removal and disposal of the deceased. This plan is suitable for single people, couples, or small family units. This funeral can be completed within 72 hours.

Golden Leaves will deal with the administration of the plan and attending to all necessary funeral arrangements such as the provision of necessary staff and the provision of a hearse to the local crematorium.

As well as dealing with the funeral director’s services, the supply of an earn, advice on certification and registration and the supply of a veneered coffin is also included.

Golden Leaves will see to the conveyance of the deceased to the mortuary in Spain, the preparation and care of the deceased, 3 days’ mortuary expenses, translating the death certificate into English and the certificate to allow ashes to be taken on board an aircraft.

There are two additional options that are available for a fee, these include the contribution to the repatriation of ashes and a fee for each day the deceased is in a mortuary (if it exceeds three days).

This plan is covered by the Golden Leaves guarantee, putting your mind at ease with the knowledge that your funds for the plan are held in the Golden Leaves Trust, which manages the funds to achieve stable long-term growth. The Trust is overseen independently by a board of trustees and regulated in compliance with The Financial Services & Markets Act 2001.

