THE Marbella Piano Man returns with his Elton John Red Piano show tour which kicks off in Granada.

After deciding to take some time off to plan his future, Paul Maxwel, the Piano Man is back with a vengeance and a new tour.

He will be travelling across Spain, including an evening in home town Marbella later this year with his Red Piano show which lasts around 90 minutes and features his favourite Elton John numbers.

For those who can’t wait to see him, the first date is in Granada at the Congress Palace starting at 9.30pm on Saturday March 12 and ticket cost €36.30.

In June he is off to the UK to stage another of his magical Elton John Experiences with a 20-piece symphonic orchestra so if you are near the Joe Longthorne Theatre on Blackpool’s North Pier on Sunday June 12.

Don’t miss this highly acclaimed mixture of lyrics by Bernie Taupin, music by Sir Elton John and orchestral arrangements, plus of course vocals and piano by Paul Maxwel.

There is also a new album in the pipeline so to keep in touch with Paul’s exploits by visiting his website https://www.thepianoman.com/.

