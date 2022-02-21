Sunny weather and rising temperatures to start the week in Spain

The start to the week in most of Spain is marked by sunny weather, rising temperatures and clear skies.

The weather will be dry and sunny this Monday, February 21, in most parts of the country. The skies will remain clear, except in the far north, where it could rain lightly.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) reports that morning masses of fog are likely to form in Galicia, especially in coastal areas of the northwest, but also inland, and in the north of Castilla y León.

As for temperatures, maximum temperatures will rise almost across the board. Minimum temperatures will tend to rise in the centre and northeast of the peninsula and fall in the south. There will be light frost on the northern plateau, around the Iberian System, in the northeast of the southern plateau and in the Pyrenees, where it will be somewhat heavier.

The AEMET has activated orange warnings (significant risk) for wind in Tarragona, and yellow warnings (risk) in Huesca, Lleida and Castellón. The wind will cause rough seas in Asturias, Cantabria, Girona, A Coruña, Lugo, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya, where orange warnings have been activated for coastal phenomena, as well as in Cádiz, Tarragona and Pontevedra, which will have yellow warnings.

