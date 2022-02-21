Spangles’ hugely successful fundraiser in Sucina (Murcia)

SPANGLES HARMONY CHORUS has performed alongside Motown singer, Barrington, for over 10 years.

Hearing that he had been in an induced coma for 10 weeks and unable to earn a living, Spangles knew they must do something.

“Barrington is a caring and generous soul who helps local charities whenever he can,” said Chorus manager Lyn Baines. “He loves our a cappella four-part harmony style, and it was our turn to give him something back.”

Spangles held a special concert in Sucina’s Restaurante La Mario for Barrington, with a raffle and silent auction. They have already exceeded their initial target of €1,000 Euros, raising €1,290 Euros so far, and donations are still coming in.

“Of course Spangles couldn’t have done it without the support of local businesses,” added Musical director, Valerie Lynch said.

“We are so grateful to our audience and to all the people who donated prizes and money. Everyone pulled together to help Barrington in his hour of need”.

Barrington has finally woken up from his coma but, after three months in hospital, he has lost weight and muscle tone. He is having to learn to walk again and the road to recovery will be long and arduous, but Spangles will be there to help.

Readers who would like to donate to the fund can do so at [email protected] via Paypal.