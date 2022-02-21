Spain records highest weekly Covid deaths in a year

Covid-19 infections continue to fall across Spain as hopes remain for an early end to the pandemic restrictions, as the country records its highest weekly deaths from the virus in almost a year.

At the current rate of decline the infection rate will have fallen below the incidence rate the government has said it is looking by March. That could see remaining restrictions being removed with the possible exception of Catalonia where the rate of infection remains stubbornly high.

The Department of Health said this Sunday 22 fewer patients were admitted to Catalan hospitals, and the number of people admitted to critical care units decreased by five. However at the same time, 2,500 new infections have been reported. There are also 2,500 people who have required health care in primary care centres in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus in Catalonia.

Galicia also continues to see high numbers of new cases recording 1,500 positives in the 24 hours ended Sunday.

The rest of the communities have recorded a decrease in new cases with Cantabria, for example, below 200 new infections, while La Rioja has registered 259 fewer positives than the previous day.

The number of deaths however rose to its highest in almost a year with more than 2,000 passing away last week. Typically deaths follow some weeks after the infections and should therefore see a reduction in the weeks ahead.

With some areas still recording high infection rates and with weekly deaths at their highest in a year, the end of the pandemic is still not in sight with the health authorities likely to err on the side of caution.

