Ryanair launches new route to popular Spanish destination

Ryanair launches a new route to a popular Spanish destination. The new route will run from late March.

Budget airline Ryanair has launched a new service to Spain’s Girona. The new route will run from Shannon airport and will operate from March 29. Flights will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights will run until the end of October.

Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine explained that the new service is excellent news for the airport. The airport has been working hard to re-establish routes since travel restrictions were eased due to the coronavirus.

According to Ryanair Commercial Director Jason McGuinness the new route is part Ryanair’s summer schedule.

Commenting on the popular Spanish destination he said: “Girona is the perfect destination for anyone seeking an authentic Spanish city escape, with its winding cobbled streets, medieval architecture and tasty Spanish cuisine.”

Flight times will be under three hours. This makes the destination perfect for a long weekend getaway.

