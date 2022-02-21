Royal family to ‘rally round’ Queen following positive Covid test. The Queen is being carefully monitored by her medical team after she caught the coronavirus.

The Royal family will rally around and ensure that the monarch’s duties are covered.

Reportedly the Prince of Wales will lead the way. He will be helped by Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. The Royals will take up any slack until the Queen is recovered fully.

Prince Charles will also be helped out the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie if needed. It is expected that Princess Anne will step up too. Prince Charles has only just recovered from COVID.

The Duchess of Cornwall is expected to help out when able, but she is still recovering from the virus.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen will be carrying out light duties. She is said to be experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms.”

Buckingham Palace commented: “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen will be listening carefully to her medical team, according to a source. The source revealed: “Her Majesty is ably supported by her family. She will continue with light duties but of course will listen to her medical team”.

The Queen had met with Prince Charles on February 8. On February 10, Charles tested positive for the virus. Reportedly the Queen is still working on a limited basis and has sent her congratulations to the Winter Olympics women’s curling team for bringing home a gold medal.

