President Sanchez hints at removing masks indoors in Spain

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez gave his strongest hint yet that masks could soon be scrapped indoors

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, speaking today, Monday, February 21, from the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, gave his clearest indication yet about the end of masks indoors.

Until now, he had always approached this matter with great caution, but today pointed out that Spain already meets the “necessary condition”, a very broad vaccination coverage, to banish the face mask. Even so, Mr Sanchez avoided putting a date on such a far-reaching decision.

The President made his comments after coming out of a meeting with Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of Denmark, a country that lifted all restrictions related to covid at the beginning of the month.

“We have shared that, effectively, the necessary condition to repeal the indoor mask is to have a vaccination percentage like the one that Spanish or Danish societies have”, the President said.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in Spain’s case, 91 per cent of the population already has the complete regimen and 49.7 per cent have a booster dose. That is compared to Denmark, where these percentages are, respectively, 81.7 per cent, and 62 per cent.

Infection rates in the Nordic country are much higher though. The ‘Our World in Data’, the Oxford University platform, shows that last Thursday 18, the rate of new cases per million Danish inhabitants was 6,741. In Spain, it was 626, as reported by elperiodico.com.

