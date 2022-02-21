Plea to find Brit’s Benidorm killer. The family are desperate to bring the killer to justice.

Mike Rydings, 48, from Manchester was attacked outside a bar in Benidorm. Mike died in 2019 a year on from his attack.

Mike was attacked in Benidorm in 2018 on June 23. He had been there to watch the World Cup and celebrate a friend’s birthday. An altercation ensued with a group of possibly six men.

His attacker is thought to have been in his 20s or 30s. The attacker could have been wearing camouflage clothing and is thought to be between 5ft7 ins and 6ft tall. Mike spent a month in hospital in Spain before being repatriated to the UK. He was unable to breathe for himself and could not move or speak. He died in August 2019.

His family are desperate to track down his killer. On Sunday, February 20, they said: “Mike was a father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

“Mike was full of energy, the life and soul of the party, a practical joker, generous to a fault, enjoying all aspects of life and his beloved Manchester United.

“Someone somewhere knows who this person is. Were you with him? Is he your friend or partner? All Mike’s family and friends want is some justice for him. The person who did this is continuing to live a full life, but he could repeat this attack on a member of your family and change your life forever.

“We as a family have a huge hole in it which can and never will be filled. Mike has missed out on so much already and will continue to do so which we cannot change. But we can change the fact that he died without justice.

“Please, please let the police know if you have any information at all, no matter how small you think it may be.”

The police have called for anyone with any information to come forwards. The police can be contacted on 0161 856 6777 quoting Operation Thurston. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.

Detective Inspector Nicola McCulloch revealed: “While the murder investigation in Spain hasn’t been successful, we continue to be determined to do whatever possible to get the answers Mike’s loved ones crave for his upcoming inquest.

“This has seen us speak to over a dozen men and women who were in Benidorm at the time, many of whom recall a great deal of what occurred on the night despite the passage of time and this encourages us that someone out there knows who did this to Mike and is able to tell us.

“There is a suggestion that the group involved in the altercation were from the UK, but this is not certain and it is therefore vital that anyone who may recall any information as to who may have been involved gets in touch with us knowing it could prove to be highly significant.”

