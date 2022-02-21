Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana backs pro-agriculture demonstration in Murcia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Orihuela's mayor Emilio Bascuñana backs pro-agriculture demonstration in Murcia
MURCIA DEMO: Orihuela’s mayor and Agriculture councillor back growers’ protests Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA is supporting protests by agricultural growers in Alicante, Murcia and Almeria.

On February 16, Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana and Agriculture councillor Victor Valverde joined demonstrators as they marched through the centre of Murcia, calling for “A future and respect for the countryside.”

The agricultural sector was suffering, Basuñana said: “The administrations should be protecting growers and farmers, but instead we are having to come out in their defence to counteract the blows they are receiving.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here