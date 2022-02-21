Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana backs pro-agriculture demonstration in Murcia

ORIHUELA is supporting protests by agricultural growers in Alicante, Murcia and Almeria.

On February 16, Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana and Agriculture councillor Victor Valverde joined demonstrators as they marched through the centre of Murcia, calling for “A future and respect for the countryside.”

The agricultural sector was suffering, Basuñana said: “The administrations should be protecting growers and farmers, but instead we are having to come out in their defence to counteract the blows they are receiving.”