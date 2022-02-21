ON the oche for the 47th Torremolinos Open Darts Festival which takes place at the Sol Principe hotel between March 13 and 20.

This will be the biggest festival in the tournament’s long history with eight competitions and over €9,000 in prize money to be won.

There are two men’s singles, two ladies’ singles, as well as youth, pairs and mixed triples.

Due to the number of entries the organisers are playing the men’s & ladies singles competitions this year in two sessions, morning and afternoon.

Expect a number of big names to take part and there is an all-inclusive offer for a five day stay which includes entrance to the matches at £400.

Local players and visitors can register and enter on a daily basis for £30 which includes drinks and access to the match rooms.

Finals of all competitions will start at 10.30am and continue until around 4pm on Friday March 18 which will be followed by a Gala Party.

For more details https://m.facebook.com/Torremolinos-Open-102430371594494/ but to book call +44 7957380947 or email [email protected].

