Music mogul Jamal Edwards MBE confirmed dead aged 31.

In 2014 Jamal received an MBE for his services to music, at the age of 23. He was also a Princes Trust Ambassador. He was well-loved in the communities of London where in 2019 he had helped to set up a series of youth clubs.

“The death of Jamal Edwards is truly devastating. One of the true pioneers of the music scene. Starting off SBTV and becoming so successful at such a young age. Was raised just a few miles down in Luton. The streets have lost a real one. Can’t believe it, rest in peace”, Ty Sports, the co-founder of @NeverAFoul, posted on social media.

“The first person to ever give us our first opportunity to any established platform was Jamal. He was the first to believe and he is a major reason we are where we are today”, said a post on Instagram by Tally from Krept & Konan.

It continued, “I cannot believe this news I’m heartbroken and I’m sending love and prayers to all of Jamal’s friends and family. Rest in perfect peace my brother. Thank you for everything and your contribution to British music. Forever a legend”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.