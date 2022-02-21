Moving to Altea: The definitive guide

Considered one of the most beautiful towns in Valencia with its whitewashed buildings and top quality restaurants, the municipality of Altea is the perfect location if you are considering moving to the Costa Blanca.

Located amongst some of the Costa Blancas main tourist destinations including Benidorm and Calpe, Altea has a relaxed vibe with no shortage of things to do and see. With its beautiful old town, shops, cafes and restaurants, Altea is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the Spanish culture but is still popular with British tourists moving to Spain.

So, you are thinking of moving to Altea, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Altea a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Where is Altea?

Altea is located between two tourist giants, Calpe and Benidorm, just 35 miles from Almeria Airport and 66 miles from Valencia Airport.

Altea is a great location to easily visit other areas of the Costa Blanca and is just a 40-minute drive along the coast to the popular Alicante.

Properties in Altea

As one of the most popular areas on the Costa Blanca, Altea has a thriving property market offering modern flats as well as rustic townhouses to choose from when moving to Spain.

Costing from around €55,000 for a small but high-spec studio close to the coast to €7 million for a luxurious villa in the Altea Hills, Altea is a great spot for single people, couples, families and retirees with different budgets.

10 best things to do in Altea

1. Visit Altea old town

Located at the highest point of the town with its labyrinth of meandering streets, Altea old town is the perfect place to wander around and have a drink outside of one of the many cafes under the Mediterranean sun or in the evening.

2. Soak up the sun on the many beaches

With its sparkling clear waters and abundance of cafes along the promenade, the beaches in Altea are the perfect place to spend the day soaking up the sun.

3. Wander around Altea Market

With lots of choice including clothes and handmade goods, wander around Altea market and pick up a couple of gems or some local produce.

4. Take in some Spanish history at Castillo de Bernia

Part of the Serra de Bernia walking trails, Castillo de Bernia is definitely worth the effort for its spectacular views and admiring a piece of classic Spanish history.

5. Stop off at Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Altea (Altea town hall plaza)

An area popular with locals and tourists, the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Altea is the perfect place to stop off and have a coffee or visit one of the many restaurants, bars and shops in the area.

6. Admire the Parroquia Nuestra Senora del Consuelo (Our Lady of Consolation)

A charming and impressive church that is well worth the walk through Altea’s winding streets and passageways.

7. Iglesia Ortodoxa Rusa San Miguel Arcangel (St. Michael’s Church)

A beautiful and unusual Russian church nestled amongst the trees, this stunning piece of architecture is worth a visit for some calm away from the bustling streets.

8. Explore the Mediterranean sea and go diving

With its crystal clear waters, Altea is the perfect place to get adventurous and join one of the many diving tours or clubs in the area.

9. Greenwich Marina

A beautiful place to stop for a drink in the sun and admire the stunning views and incredible yachts docked up.

10. Mirador Cronistas de Espana

This plaza has it all. Surrounded by little boutique shops, cafes, restaurants as well as a buzzing vibe in the balmy summer evenings.

10 best restaurants in Altea

1. La Costera de Altea

La Costera de Altea is a beautifully decorated little restaurant just off the old town serving up French, Mediterranean, European and Spanish dishes.

Open: 7pm until 10pm Wednesdays to Fridays, 1pm until 3pm and 7pm until 10pm Saturdays, 1pm until 3pm Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: C/ Mestre Musica, 8, 03590 Altea

Booking: 652 45 62 12

Price: €€-€€€

2. Quel Que Quieres

If you’re looking for healthy Spanish and Italian cuisine, Quel Que Quieres serves up beautifully presented dishes with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Open: 12pm until 3pm and 6:30pm until 9:15pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm until 3:30pm Sunday, closed Mondays

Address: Calle Alcoy 2 Calle Alcoy 2, 03590 Altea

Booking: 633 56 19 59

Price: €€-€€€

3. L’etiquette Restaurante

For something a little special, L’etiquette Restaurante offers French and European cuisine including snails, frog legs and fine wines.

Open: 12:30pm until 6pm, closed Thursdays

Address: Calle Conde de Altea 28 Promenade Mediterraneenne, 03590 Altea

Booking: 625 61 12 48

Price: €€-€€€

4. AlteArte

A typical Spanish bar serving fantastic cocktails and tapas, AlteArte is a firm favourite with locals and tourists, offering a truly Spanish atmosphere.

Open: 6pm until 2am Thursday to Sunday

Address: Calle Concepcio 4, 03590 Altea

Booking: 608 81 45 89

Price: €

5. 345 Pizza Fusion Today

If you’re craving some fresh Italian pizza, 345 Pizza Fusion Today is a little gem of a restaurant that is perfect for families and couples. Their capricciosa is a must try!

Open: 12pm until 11pm, 12pm until 12am Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Sant Pere 34, 03590 Altea

Booking: 965 84 03 24

Price: €

6. Felix

A charming restaurant with an ocean view, Felix dishes up Mediterranean, Spanish and international dishes with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm until 4:30pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Paseo Mediterrani 48, 03590 Altea

Booking: 965 84 01 25

Price: €€-€€€

7. Restaurante la Galera

If you love your meat, Restaurante la Galera’s Brazillian BBQ is the perfect place to enjoy the warm evenings with a great atmosphere.

Open: 12pm until 4pm and 7pm until 10pm, 12pm until 6pm on Sundays, closed on Wednesdays

Address: La Galera Baja 7, 03590 Altea

Booking: 617 17 38 42

Price: €€-€€€

8. Crown Of India

Crown of India serves up traditional Indian dishes with spectacular views on their terrace.

Open: 12:30pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Major 2, 03590 Altea

Booking: 865 67 32 59

Price: €€-€€€

9. El Bar de Confianza

Voted the best burger in the Valencian Community 2020, El Bar de Confianza is an American burger restaurant with a cool vibe and vegetarian options.

Open: 1pm until 3pm and 8pm until 12am Friday to Sunday, 8pm until 12am Wednesdays and Thursday, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Calle de Alfaz del Pi 2, 03590 Altea

Booking: 638 26 50 62

Price: €€-€€€

10. Mana Lounge – beach

Located on the beachfront, Mana Lounge is the perfect place to enjoy some seafood or share a paella.

Open: 12:30pm until 4:30pm and 7pm until 11pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle San Pedro 41 Local A, 03590 Altea

Booking: 966 57 62 94

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Altea

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Altea has some impressive local schools.

Altea International School is a British school teaching the British curriculum making it a great option for expats aged 6 to 18 moving over from the UK. Another popular British School is the Sierra Bernia School, teaching children from ages 3 to 18.

CEIP Garganes Foyeta is a public school in Altea that is great for infant and primary school children wanting to learn that language and immerse themselves in the Spanish education system.

Healthcare in Altea

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Altea has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Hospital IMED Levante

Hospital IMED Levante is one of the most prestigious private hospitals in the province of Alicante and has 24-hour emergency service.

Address: Calle Dr. Santiago Ramón y Cajal, 7, 03503 Benidorm

Contact: For more information, click here

Hospital Clininca Benidorm

Hospital Clinica Benidorm is a well equipped private hospital that is perfect for international residents in Altea, offering 24-hour emergency service.

Address: Avinguda Alfonso Puchades, 8, 03501 Benidorm

Contact: For more information, click here

Doctors

Centro de Salud de Altea

Centro de Salud de Altea is a public medical centre offering 24-hour emergency services and free healthcare to those entitled to it.

Address: Carrer Galotxa, s/n, 03590 Altea

Contact: For more information, click here

Dentists

VIA Clinica Dental

VIA Clinica Dental offers 12 years of experience in oral health and offers a range of services.

Address: Partida, Cap-negret, 61, Bajo A, 03590 Altea

Contact: For more information, click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Altea.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

