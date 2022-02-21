More anti-Covid restrictions lifted in the Valencian Community

COVID Passports are no longer necessary.

The regional government’s latest inter-department meeting agreed to phase them out from February 22, Generalitat president Ximo Puig announced the previous day.

The 1.5-metre separation is no longer needed between restaurant tables and the 10-per-table restriction has also been lifted, although the ban on smoking on outside terraces remains.

Facemasks are still required in all interiors and wherever social distancing cannot be maintained out of doors, the Generalitat president said.

“The pandemic is not over, but tomorrow is the start of a new chapter,” Puig declared. “This is the moment for economic, social and emotional recovery.”

The passports are necessary until February 28 in care homes for the elderly as well as senior citizens’ social centres, the regional president clarified.

After this date, the Generalitat will apply to the Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice for an extension, Puig added.

“Vaccination, masks and common sense will be our best defences in this new cycle which still cannot be regarded as normality,” the president emphasised.