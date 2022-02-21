More anti-Covid restrictions lifted in the Valencian Community

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More anti-Covid restrictions lifted in the Valencian Community
PASSPORTS OUT: Regional government’s inter-department meeting agreed to phase them out Photo credit: GVA.es

COVID Passports are no longer necessary.

The regional government’s latest inter-department meeting agreed to phase them out from February 22, Generalitat president Ximo Puig announced the previous day.

The 1.5-metre separation is no longer needed between restaurant tables and the 10-per-table restriction has also been lifted, although the ban on smoking on outside terraces remains.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Facemasks are still required in all interiors and wherever social distancing cannot be maintained out of doors, the Generalitat president said.

“The pandemic is not over, but tomorrow is the start of a new chapter,” Puig declared.  “This is the moment for economic, social and emotional recovery.”

The passports are necessary until February 28 in care homes for the elderly as well as senior citizens’ social centres, the regional president clarified.


After this date, the Generalitat will apply to the Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice for an extension, Puig added.

“Vaccination, masks and common sense will be our best defences in this new cycle which still cannot be regarded as normality,” the president emphasised.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here