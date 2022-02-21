MARBELLA Mayor Ángeles Muñoz showed her support for Debra Piel de Mariposa charity on Saturday February 19.

She was photographed attending the Zumba and Solidarity Bodycombat event at the Plaza Supera de Miraflores which was to raise funds for Debra (Butterfly Children).

Speaking about the charity she said, “we are very pleased to have an association in Marbella that is doing magnificent work at a national level with all the people affected by this genetic disease and their families”

Then continued, “it is very important that citizens join a sports initiative that aims to make the entity’s work visible and that, despite the difficult circumstances we are still going through, has mobilised so many people”.

In response, Debra’s family care coordinator and nurse, Natividad Romero, thanked the City Council and the organising group for their support “for promoting a day of coexistence that allows us to continue publicizing the purpose of our association.”

There are now 300 families throughout Spain who benefit from the work of the charity to cope with this rare and debilitating disease.

