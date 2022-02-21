Justice after 81 years for Almoradi woman

FANI DE HARO MONTESINOS is closer to giving her grandmother, Soledad Amoros Girona, a decent burial.

Fani, together with her sisters Sole, Maria and Fini knew that their grandmother, who had lived in Almoradi was buried in a common grave in the Alicante cemetery.

Forensic archaeologists are currently disinterring the remains of 18 Vega Baja victims shot by Franco’s regime between December 1941 and February 1942.

“Soledad will be easy to identify as she was the only woman,” archaeologist Jorge Garcia explained to the provincial Spanish media.

The sisters’ grandmother, who was 25 when she was executed, had belonged to Almoradi’s first trade union for women who worked at the local canning factories.

When war was declared in 1936, Soledad joined the women’s militia, effectively signing her own death warrant five years late, although she could not be linked to any war crime.

She was shot on February 3, 1942, for joining the women’s militia, holding mass meetings and “belittling with foul langue the Movimiento’s glorious generals, especially the Caudillo (Franco),” according to the evidence against her.