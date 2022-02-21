Jamal Edwards’ mum Brenda reveals how her son died. Brenda has paid tribute to her son.

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards has expressed her heartache and shared that her son Jamal tragically died after a sudden illness. He died at only 31-years-old.

Mum Brenda paid tribute and said: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.

“I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many.

“Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

Denise Welch from Loose Women said: “My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother.”

After gaining his MBE Jamal told PA how he started his empire. He revealed: “It was a frustration of going to school and everyone talking about ‘how do we get our videos on MTV’.

“YouTube was like a year old. I was like ‘I’ve got a camera for Christmas, I’m going to start filming people and uploading it’.

“Everyone was looking at me like ‘what are you doing, like you can compete with these major corporations’, but I think I was early enough to believe that I could make a change.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.