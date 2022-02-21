Hiking tragedy in Spain’s Alicante. The hiker had been following a route in Alicante’s Tarbena.

Tragedy struck after a man had been following a hiking route and fainted. The emergency services were alerted at shortly before noon. Rescuers were assembled and a rescue helicopter and a rescue group were scrambled to the scene.

The man was discovered on the Camino de Tudons route. The hiker had collapsed at the Coll de Rates viewpoint. Two nurses had tried to help the man and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Unfortunately, they were unable to revive the man. The hiker sadly died.

The man had reportedly died only a few minutes before the rescue services arrived. When they arrived they were only able to certify that the hiker had passed away.

