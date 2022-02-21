Germany removes Spain from travel red list for Covid-19

Germany no longer considers Spain a high-risk country for Covid-19 and has removed the country, along with various others, from its red list for travel.

The German government has removed Spain, and various other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, from its list of areas considered high-risk for Covid-19, which will facilitate travel to these countries.

The other areas that Germany has removed from its red list are the French overseas departments of French Guyana, Mayotte and St Pierre and Miquelon, as well as Tunisia, Morocco, India, Ireland, Andorra, Afghanistan, Algeria, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Laos, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area who is not fully vaccinated (with two doses) or who has not already recovered from the virus must self-isolate for ten days unless they can provide a negative test no earlier than five days after entry to the country. Following this change, all travellers over six years of age coming from Spain must present a negative test, a certificate of vaccination or a certificate to show that they have recovered from the virus. In the case of children under six years of age, the isolation period automatically ends five days after arrival.

