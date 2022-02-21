Four cases of avian flu detected in Andalucia

Two farms in Andalucia have detected four birds showing symptoms of avian flu



According to the update report today, Monday, February 21, from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), Spain has now registered a total of 16 cases of avian flu in poultry farms across the country.

As a preventative health measure against the worst wave of bird flu ever recorded in Spain, an estimated 670,000 birds have already been slaughtered on farms.

Four more cases of avian flu have been detected in the autonomous community of Andalucia. They have occurred within the restriction zones marked due to the outbreaks of the previous weeks. Specifically, these cases are in the Sevillian municipality of Carmona, and the Huelva municipality of Niebla.

In Carmona, a new farm with 195,800 laying hens is affected, the largest location to date, along with another one used for rearing 30,450 animals.

There are two more farms in Niebla, where turkeys are bred for fattening, with an approximate census of 21,000, and 16,950 birds.

All the detected cases are reported to be of the H5N1 strain, which is not very transmissible from animals to humans. Even so, the authorities recommend minimising contact with birds that show clinical symptoms, or are found dead in the field.

This virus cannot be transmitted to humans through cooked poultry meat, eggs, or processed products derived from them.

To date, a total of 17 other cases among wild birds have been detected in the provinces of Lerida, Girona, Avila, Palencia, Valladolid, Seville, Huelva, Cadiz and Madrid, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

