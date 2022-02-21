Epic fail: Man caught doing double the speed limit after posting video online

Epic fail: Man caught doing double the speed limit after posting video online
Epic fail: Man caught doing double the speed limit after posting a video online. The man had been speeding on Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a young driver who was speeding in Madrid. The man reached a staggering 113 kilometres per hour on a 50 kilometre per hour road. He had recorded himself speeding and then posted a video online, according to the Directorate General of Police.

Citizens had alerted the police that the video had gone viral. The police began an investigation and used the viral recording to find the driver.

The young man was shown driving at 113 kilometres per hour. This was on the Paseo de la Castellana at a point where the speed limit is only 50 kilometres an hour.

Officers carried out multiple enquiries about the video and soon identified the driver and the vehicle. The man has now been arrested on suspicion of road safety offences.

