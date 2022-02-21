Donald Trump’s new social platform to be in Apple stores this week

Apple stores will see the arrival this week of Donald Trump’s new Truth Social platform



Devin Nunes, the Chief Executive of the Trump Media & Technology Group, speaking with Maria Bartiromo on her ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ show on Fox News this Sunday, February 20, announced that Donald Trump’s new social media platform will be rolled out this week, on Apple’s App Store.

Nunes, the former Republican California representative, told Bartiromo, “This week, we will begin to roll out people on the Apple App store”.

“That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform. And then, look, our goal is – and I think we’re going to hit it – I think, by the end of March, we’re going to be fully operational, at least within the United States”, Nunes added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Former President Trump’s alternative social media site will be called ‘Truth Social’. The site is something that Trump had been promising to create while he was in office, in an effort to compete with the likes of Twitter and Facebook.

His plan is to combat Big Tech who he always accused of silencing and censoring conservative and right-leaning voices and perspectives. TMTG has said their platform will not censor users simply for not agreeing with somebody’s views. They brand it as a First Amendment platform.

Shortly after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Twitter banned him from their platform, accusing Trump of pushing false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential race. Twitter also banned Nunes from their platform.

Nunes went on to highlight the anticipation among former users who were also ‘booted from social media for the last two or three years”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.