Dogs are dogs, they will all have the same protection

Following an outcry over the decision to treat working dogs differently in the new animal rights bill, the minister has said that “dogs are dogs regardless of what they do, they will all have the same protection.”

Ione Belarra, the Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, responding to reports in the media has guaranteed that hunting dogs will have the same protection as other animals in the Law on Protection and Rights for Animals that was approved last week by the Council of Ministers.

In an interview on TVE the minister made the statement when asked about the discrepancies with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food , who wanted to promote the drafting of their own regulations for hunting dogs and other working animals.

Belarra has ruled out that there may be a different standard for these dogs and has guaranteed “there will be no problem for hunters who treat their animals well.”

The leader of Podemos has recalled that the objective of the new rule is “to end the impunity of abusers and the abandonment of animals.”

“There is a growing social sensitivity and, of course, everyone who treats their animals well can be calm, because the law does not affect them; who is going to be affected is who does not treat them well, which is something that is not known consent in this society”, she concluded.

The news that the government intend to treat all dogs as dogs irrespective of their role in society will be widely welcomed, although doubts will still exist given the wording of the legislation and how the legislation is enforced.

