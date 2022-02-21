DOGS and their owners in Torremolinos can now legally enter public parks after the Council signed off a formal decree on decree on Thursday February 17.

According to recently appointed mayor, Margarita del Cid, owners had inadvertently ‘jumped the gun’ due to a press release issued by the previous administration which had never been ratified until now.

She said that it had been very difficult for Local Police officers who had to explain to those entering the parks with their dogs that this was not actually allowed and thanked them for their handling of the situation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Now the decree establishes a series of conditions and requirements to be able to access the parks with pets, such as the fact that only pets that are identified, vaccinated and dewormed can access them.

Owners must carry the supporting documentation and must carry a water bottle for cleaning and disinfecting urine, and for pet droppings and must not access children’s playgrounds.

Any who don’t clear up the dog mess after their pets will be liable for prosecution and imposition of a fine as the Council is determined that the streets and open spaces of the town will be kept clean and safe for residents.

Thank you for reading ‘Dogs and their owners in Torremolinos can now legally enter public parks’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.