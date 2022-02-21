Covid numbers in Spain - Monday, February 21.

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain on Monday, February 21, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Monday, February 21, collected from the autonomous communities. Figures show that 48,778 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered.

Compared to last Monday 14, this total had dropped from the 68,706 positives that were reported. This thankfully shows a continued downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

According to official statistics, today’s data brings the total number of infections in Spain to 10,858,000 since the start of the pandemic. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days stands at 786.05 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 919.48 last Friday 18. In the past two weeks, a total of 372,470 positives have been registered.

Another 464 new deaths have been added, compared to 601 last Monday. Last week’s figure was higher due to a delay in reporting deaths from previous days in the notification of Catalonia.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 98,462 people with a positive diagnostic test have died in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 490 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain.

There are currently 9,364 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (9,742 last Friday), with 1,224 in the ICU (1,284 last Friday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 701 admissions (869 last Friday), and 573 discharges (1,346 last Friday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 7.56 per cent (7.84 per cent last Friday), and in ICUs at 13.20 per cent (13.79 per cent last Friday).

Between February 11 and 17, the autonomous communities carried out 795,795 diagnostic tests, of which 403,925 were PCR, and another 391,870 antigen tests, with an overall rate of 1,692.24 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 21.32 per cent, up from 23.05 per cent last Friday 18. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent before the spread of the virus can be confirmed as ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

