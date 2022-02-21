Breaking: Boris Johnson delays Cabinet meeting at eleventh hour

Breaking: Boris Johnson delays Cabinet meeting at the eleventh hour. Ministers were reportedly left waiting inside No 10.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been set to sign off his plan for “living with Covid.” The meeting to do this has now been delayed until later. Ministers had already gathered for the meeting and were left stunned when it was delayed.

No one is quite sure why the meeting was delayed but reports suggest that Boris could change his mind on the Covid plan. Other reports though say that the delay is due to the situation in Ukraine.

Speaking to The Express, a source at No 10 said the delay was due to the current situation in Ukraine. Other reports suggest that arguments have broken out over the Covid plan.

According to The Express, an insider said: “A lot going on, as you know, so Cabinet has been delayed whilst the PM is briefed on the latest developments re the Ukraine.”

The source added that the Cabinet “will be convened later to sign off on the living with Covid strategy”.

Another source speaking to The Sun said that there were problems with the Covid plan. The source told The Sun: “Some issues needed ironing out between Department of Health, Treasury and No10.”

