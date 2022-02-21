Breaking: 3 dead after F-5 fighter plane crashes

Breaking: 3 dead after Iranian F-5 fighter plane crashes.

An Iranian F-5 fighter plane has crashed into the city of Tabriz. The fatal crash happened on Monday, February 21. According to reports, the pilots sacrificed their lives to ensure the plane did not take out civilians. The Iranian state television reported that three people had died in the incident.

According to news agency IRNA, the fatal incident killed both pilots. The fighter jet crashed to the ground near a school that was fortunately closed. One civilian was reportedly killed in the crash too.

An investigation has been launched into the fatal incident.

The Tasnim News Agency reported that the jet crashed into a sports hall on Monjem Boulevard in Tabriz. A huge fire broke out after the plane hit the ground and emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident.

The commander of the air base in Tabriz General Reza Yousefi confirmed that a technical problem happened during the flight. The plane was said to have been used for training purposes.

The general commented: “Pilots could not reach the runway,”

“Pilots sacrificed themselves, they could (have) used the ejection system, but they refused to do it.”

