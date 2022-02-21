Breaking: 100 evacuated as apartment building burst into flames

An apartment building in the western German city of Essen burst into flames today, resulting in the evacuation of more than 100 people. Three people were also taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, according to authorities.

Around 150 firefighters were dispatched to the scene where they had to evacuate the 100 people from the building, however they say at this stage one was missing.

The city’s fire service said the first caller reported a fire on a balcony of the complex, which was built in 2015. The cause of the blaze however wasn’t immediately clear and will be investigated once the fire was fully extinguished.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It said that gusts from the latest of a series of storms that have hit northern Europe in recent days appear to have helped the fire spread quickly along the building’s balcony and thermally insulated facade. The flames then made their way into apartments through shattered windows.

The blaze was brought under control Monday morning. The fire service said large parts of the building were in danger of collapsing.

Although 100 people had to be evacuated from the apartment building that burst into flames only the three injuries were recorded with everyone else accounted for.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.