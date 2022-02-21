Boris reveals his 'Living With Covid' plan.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed his ‘Living With Covid’ plan in the House of Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons today, Monday, February 21, and revealed his much-anticipated ‘Living With Covid’ plan. This news finally puts England on a path towards normality, with the last remaining lockdown restrictions set to be axed in the next few days.

From this Thursday 24, the mandatory self-isolation period of five days will be removed, allowing people to stay at work without having to quarantine. Even so, the Government advice is still for anybody who has the virus to preferably stay at home to avoid passing it on to their workmates.

The free Covid handout of £500 that was being paid to those in financial difficulties while self-isolating is due to be scrapped on March 24.

Free coronavirus tests will be gradually phased out from April 1, but will still be available to those in the most vulnerable of health positions, or age groups. The emergency rule allowing local councils to make decisions in response to outbreaks will also be removed.

Mr Johnson’s announcement had been delayed earlier today after Health Secretary Sajid Javid, and the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, failed to reach an agreement over the continued funding of the free testing regime.

A press conference is scheduled for 7pm local time, with the PM due to appear alongside his chief medical advisors, Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance. It is believed that those in the medical profession are not in agreement with the decision to scrap restrictions, and they have accused Mr Johnson of being reckless with his action.

Scientists and trade unions have both been vocal of the PM, claiming that these proposed changes will damage public health. The move has certainly won the backing of fellow MPs though, who had wanted restrictions lifted.

According to economists at the Institute for Economic Affairs, Brits going into self-isolation have cost the country’s economy an estimated £2billion a month, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

WATCH LIVE: An update on Covid-19 in the @HouseOfCommons https://t.co/Uc7mxDNRvX — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 21, 2022

