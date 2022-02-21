Boris Johnson press conference: Covid rule changes expected

Boris Johnson press conference: Covid isolation & testing rule changes expected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to bring England “towards a return to normality.” The PM is set on scrapping coronavirus measures as the country begins to live with Covid.

On Monday, February 21, Boris Johnson is expected to meet with the Cabinet. MPs will be updated later in the day on how the country will progress with coronavirus restrictions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Johnson’s new plan is expected to be about “finally giving people back their freedom.” Johnson has said that the UK has faced “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.

After appearing at the House of Commons Johnson is expected to give a press conference later in the day.

The latest coronavirus changes will come only hours after the Queen tested positive for COVID.

Commenting on the coronavirus pandemic Johnson said: “Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history as we begin to learn to live with Covid.

“It would not be possible without the efforts of so many – the NHS who delivered the life-saving vaccine rollout at phenomenal speed, our world-leading scientists and experts, and the general public for their commitment to protecting themselves and their loved ones.”

He went on to add: “The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.