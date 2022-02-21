Animal abuse comes dear in Torrevieja with a €11,110 fine

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Animal abuse comes dear in Torrevieja with a €11,110 fine
SAFE NOW: One of the ill-treated cats, now in the Torrevieja shelter Photo credit: informacion.es

A NORWEGIAN from Torrevieja has been fined €11,110 for ill-treating seven cats.

He threw three of them from a first-floor balcony of an apartment in Calle San Emigdio on the morning of January 18 and was seen kicking and injuring another. “Cats always fall on their feet,” he allegedly told horrified residents.

They immediately contacted the Policia Local, supplying enough evidence, including a video, to show the man flouting several bylaws.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

When the Policia Local officers arrived in Calle Emigdio, the Norwegian explained that he had rented the apartment to a tenant, now deceased, who had lived there alone with her seven cats.

He wished to clear the apartment, he said, but avoided closer questioning by claiming that he did not know enough Spanish to answer the police officers’ questions.

The animal abuser also made it clear that he was unable to understand why the Calle Emigdio residents or Policia Local should be criticising him for his actions.


It took personnel from Torrevieja’s animal shelter several days to locate five of the cats, hidden under parked cars and on open land near their former home.  They are now at the shelter, waiting for adoption, but more than a month later two of them appear to have vanished.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here