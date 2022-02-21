Animal abuse comes dear in Torrevieja with a €11,110 fine

A NORWEGIAN from Torrevieja has been fined €11,110 for ill-treating seven cats.

He threw three of them from a first-floor balcony of an apartment in Calle San Emigdio on the morning of January 18 and was seen kicking and injuring another. “Cats always fall on their feet,” he allegedly told horrified residents.

They immediately contacted the Policia Local, supplying enough evidence, including a video, to show the man flouting several bylaws.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When the Policia Local officers arrived in Calle Emigdio, the Norwegian explained that he had rented the apartment to a tenant, now deceased, who had lived there alone with her seven cats.

He wished to clear the apartment, he said, but avoided closer questioning by claiming that he did not know enough Spanish to answer the police officers’ questions.

The animal abuser also made it clear that he was unable to understand why the Calle Emigdio residents or Policia Local should be criticising him for his actions.

It took personnel from Torrevieja’s animal shelter several days to locate five of the cats, hidden under parked cars and on open land near their former home. They are now at the shelter, waiting for adoption, but more than a month later two of them appear to have vanished.