Woman wanted in Germany for computer fraud is arrested in Manilva

A woman who was wanted in Germany for a computer fraud offence in which she managed to unlawfully obtain more than 10,000 euros has been arrested in Manilva.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a 35-year-old Romanian national in Manilva, as a European Arrest Warrant (OEDE) related to an offence of computer fraud had been issued by the German authorities.

The fugitive was identified and arrested on February 10 near her home in San Luis de Sabinillas, when an officer checked her identity and saw that she was actively wanted by the authorities.

The fugitive had an OEDE that had been issued by the German authorities for a computer crime on December 28 of last year. Once the officer had verified that the warrant was valid, the suspect was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

According to the warrant, the woman was wanted by a court in Fürth (Germany) for acts committed between August 14 and 19 of 2021. Apparently, the fugitive had obtained the details of a bank card, including the PIN number, and had swindled more than 10,000 euros from the owner.

According to German legislation, this type of offence is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison. The woman has been handed over to the Central Court Number 4 of the Audiencia Nacional.

