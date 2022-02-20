Winter Olympics: Women’s curling team claim Great Britain’s only gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The women’s curling team led by Eve Muirhead crushed Japan in the finals held on Sunday, February 20.

Team GB can hold their head high and will leave the Olympics with two medals. The men’s curling team won a silver medal.

It was Muirhead’s fourth Olympics. Teammates Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, and Hailey Duff walked away with a gold medal on their first endeavour.

An emotional Muirhead cried on the podium. Speaking to BBC Sport she commented: “It’s a dream come true,”

“That was my third semi-final, and the two I lost were hard but I bounced back and here we are. We are Olympic champions. It’s such a special moment.”

Jen Dodds revealed: “I don’t think it’s going to sink in for a while. I’m so proud of these girls and the way they played in that final and the whole week.

“We built on every game, we got more confidence every game. Hopefully that was slightly less stressful that the semi-final for all our families.”

Vicky Wright explained: “It doesn’t feel real. We have all had amazing support, we cannot thank our friends and family enough for everything they have done, everyone who has been behind us to make this dream become real.”

Hailey Duff commented on the determination and focus required. Duff said: “You hope you can close out the game but you always have to really focus, and that’s what we did. I don’t know what’s happened!”

