Urban bus catches fire and burns out in Granada

A bus on Granada’s Line 8 caught fire and was totally burned out last Friday, February 18

An urban bus caught fire in Granada on the evening of Friday, February 18, as it was travelling on its regular Line 8 route towards Murcia. Ten passengers were on board at the time of the fire breaking out, and the driver immediately initiated the emergency protocol. There are no reports of any injuries.

Sources from the Andalucian 112 Emergency service reported to Europa Press that they had received more than a dozen calls at around 7:15pm, from anxious neighbours and other road users who came across the incredible image of the burning vehicle.

112 immediately deployed two fire appliances to the location, to tackle the blaze, with seven firefighters on board. The burning vehicle belonged to the ALSA bus company, and caught fire as it was passing through the El Fargue neighbourhood from Granada.

Since the incident occurred in a built-up area, there was a clear risk of the fire spreading to other vehicles parked nearby, and even properties. It took the Provincial Consortium of Granada about an hour to finally suffocate the flames, with the bus being totally burned out.

An investigation is being carried out to determine the cause of the fire, with two possibilities being the engine overheating, or a short circuit in the vehicle’s electrical system, as reported by granadadigital.es.

