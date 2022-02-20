Video – Helicopter crashes metres from bathers on a Miami Beach

Bathers on a Miami beach narrowly missed injury when a helicopter crashes metres away, with dozens in the water at the time of the incident.

Images and comments on social media say the helicopter came down a few metres from bathers with the blades continuing to spin as it hit the water.

The Miami Beach Police indicated that the two occupants of the helicopter were taken to a nearby hospital and are in “stable condition.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The helicopter is the second to go down in the US today with police invovled in a fatal crash in California.

This area of ​​the beach, between 9th and 11th streets of Miami Beach, where there are numerous hotels on the beachfront, was closed by local authorities, while the investigation is expected to be taken over Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) US USA

“I’m sitting in South Beach Miami… a f**king helicopter just crashed into the sea in front of us…” wrote a Twitter user identified as Stan The Man along with a photo of the aircraft moments after hitting the sea.

This INSANE video from #Miami Beach police shows a helicopter crashing into crowded ocean waters near South Beach. 😱 Miraculously, no one in the water was injured and two people who were inside the helicopter are in stable condition. #crashvideo #helicoptercrash #florida pic.twitter.com/XqYR5Z9f4Y — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 19, 2022

The cause of the helicopter crash is not yet known with investigations still underway. Bathers who witnesses as the helicopter crashes metres away will be thanking their lucky stars that they escaped injury.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.