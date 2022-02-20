Javea offers a wide variety of restaurants serving local and international cuisines as well as Michelin star menus for something a little fancier.

With such a range of great restaurants in the beautiful town of Javea, Euro Weekly News has put together the top 10 restaurants you should try.

1. Posidonia Restaurante

Located on the beautiful El Arenal beach, Posidonia offers Spanish and healthy cuisine as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Known for its paella and tapas, Posidonia Restaurante uses the finest natural ingredients for beautifully crafted dishes that look as fantastic as they taste.

Open: 9am until 11:30pm

Address: Platja de l’arenal, P.º Amanecer, bloque 2, local 3, 03730

Booking: 965 79 30 74

Price: €€-€€€

2. Buddha Palace

Located in the heart of Javea and not far from El Arenal beach, Buddah Palace serves up some of the best Nepali cuisines in Javea, offering vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

You can enjoy fresh food with unique flavours and aromas thanks to the spices and herbs from the Himalayas, as well as being served according to your taste with a choice of mild, medium or spicy.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm

Address: Ctra. del Cap de la Nau Pla, 122, 16 Bajo, 03730

Booking: 965 79 28 94

Price: €

3. V-THOS Cafe

A fully plant-based cafe-bar serving a wide range of smoothies, fresh cold-pressed juices, breakfast, lunches, salads, sandwiches, main plates and tapas.

The menu is a collection of dishes inspired by international and worldwide travel and serves plant-based cuisine such as salads, tacos and burgers that rival real meat. Their focus is on using no or minimal oils in cooking and ensuring tasty homemade food without the use of animal products.

Open: 11am until 4pm and 6:30pm until 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am until 4pm and 6:30pm until 10pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle de San Rafael 1 Zona Arenal, 03738

Booking: 965 64 14 29

Price: €€-€€€

4. Curry Palace

If you’re looking for Nepalese food, Curry Palace offers some of the best Indian, Nepali and Balti cuisine in Javea.

The expertise of the staff is apparent when you taste their perfectly spiced meals and, if you enjoy a “hot” curry, their extensive menu combined with the chef’s skill will certainly accommodate your wish. There is an impressive wine list to choose from and the “vino de la Casa” (house wine) is a regular choice for diners.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11pm, Closed on Tuesdays

Address: Pl. Adolfo Suarez, 14, 03730

Booking: 965 79 29 07

Price: €€-€€€

5. Tula Restaurante

For something a little fancier, Tula Restaurante offers a Michelin star menu of seasonal cuisine with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Named after one of the owners’ grandmothers, Tula is a tribute to real and honest Mediterranean food and has been called “a gastronomic treasure of the Mediterranean”.

Using the freshest ingredients, the catch of the day is decided each evening by the chefs and fishermen – promising the optimal gastronomical experience.

Open: 1:30pm until 3:45pm and 8:30pm until 10:30 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Avda. de la Llibertat 36 Aptos. La Casona I, 03730

Booking: 966 47 17 45

Price: €€-€€€

6. La Plaza No. 6

La Plaza No. 6 offers German, Mediterranean, European and international cuisine with a variety of appetisers and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options with a choice of sitting inside their cosy premises or out on their sunny terrace.

Popular with German tourists and Europeans alike, the fish on the menu boasts rave reviews – particularly the tuna.

Open: Tuesday to Friday 12pm until 3:30pm and 7pm until 10:30pm, Saturdays 7pm until 10:30pm, Sundays 12pm until 3:30pm

Address: Ctra. del Cap de la Nau Pla, 122, 03730

Booking: 966 46 23 14

Price: €€-€€€

7. La Cocina

Located within the port of Javea, La Cocina is a family-run restaurant offering an exciting variety of dishes inspired by the countries they have travelled to and regional flavours of Spain.

La Cocina has an extensive tapas menu, mains to suit all tastes and a specific vegetarian section, all beautifully and thoughtfully presented on your plate.

Open: 1pm until 3:30pm and 7pm until 10pm, closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Avenida Lepanto 2, 03730

Booking: 965 79 51 40

Price: €€-€€€

8. Sofia’s Restaurant

Sofia’s Restaurant serves up homemade Mediterranean, European and British dishes with an added twist.

Sofia’s Restaurant has food to cater to all tastes with flavours from around the world and a set menu of three courses. Their apple and rhubarb crumble is a favourite for returning diners.

Open: 7pm until 11pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Address: Avenida Pla 20, 03730

Booking: 966 46 29 03

Price: €€-€€€

9. Puesto 7

Located in Javea’s old town, Puesto 7 has a variety of Mexican street food, burgers and a great wine menu.

Puesto 7 boasts a simple but tasty range of fresh homemade Mexican food such as tuna and mango tacos, slow-cooked chipotle beef quesadillas, speciality burgers, nachos topped with a homemade cheddar cheese sauce, pico de gallo and avocado crema with an extensive Spanish wine menu to wash it all down.

Open: 5pm until 12am, Saturdays 11am until 4pm, closed Sundays and Mondays

Address: Carrer Sor Maria Gallart Mercado de Xabia, 03730

Booking: 684 26 40 75

Price: €

10. Le Bacchus

If steak and ribs are what you’re looking for, Le Bacchus has got you covered and specialises in stone meats and fondues all tied in with a great atmosphere and dining experience.

Famed for their meat, try the excellent stone cooked steak served with croquettes and ratatouille, or their cheese fondue for something a little different.

Open: Tuesday to Saturday 7pm until 10:30pm, Sundays 1pm until 2:30pm and 7pm until 10:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Travesia Cansalades 87 03730, 03739

Booking: 966 47 30 96

Price: €€-€€€

