The weather forecast for Spain, as predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency



While the two Atlantic storms Dudley, and Eunice, have been creating havoc in the United Kingdom, and causing adverse weather conditions in northern continental Europe over the last few days, this stormy weather has not yet crossed the Iberian peninsula.

According to Ruben del Campo, the spokesman for AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Spain still remains under the influence of high pressure. His forecast for the next few days can best be described as a ‘roller coaster’ of varying weather.

Ruben del Campo expects the Azores anticyclone to return this Sunday, February 20, which will bring stability and a thermal rise. The day will start with frosts in a good part of the centre, and the north of the peninsula. In the middle part of the day, there will be a rise of from four to eight degrees Celsius compared to Saturday in most of the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Del Campo anticipates that as of next Tuesday 22, and ‘probably’ during the rest of the week, temperatures will exceed the normal values ​​for the time of year, especially the daytime ones, which will be between five and ten degrees above the normal.

From Sunday 20, to Tuesday 22, rainfall will be very scarce, and will hardly affect the extreme north, although perhaps the Strait will see some small amount of rain.

As of Wednesday 23, and with ‘very high uncertainty’, it is possible that an area of ​​low pressure will reach the upper layers of the troposphere, moving to the south of the anticyclone until it reaches the Peninsula. There it will give rise to rain in the southern third of the country, and in parts of the eastern half.

However, he does not expect ‘too abundant’ amounts to be recorded. Del Campo highlights that some parts of southern Andalucia will experience the first significant rainfall of 2022.

In the Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands, through to the weekend, the focal point will be the intense gusts of trade winds that could exceed 70 or 80 km/h. This will maintain slightly cloudy skies, except perhaps in the north of the islands.

A front will arrive there that will give rise to widespread rains in the most mountainous of the islands. This rainfall pattern is expected to spread, although in a weaker and more dispersed way, to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

Next week will be ‘quiet’ in the Canary Islands, with winds from the north and northeast, clouds, and some rain in the more mountainous islands, and sunny weather in the rest, as reported by elespanol.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.