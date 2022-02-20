The price of electricity in Spain on Monday, February 21.

The average price of electricity in the ‘pool’ in Spain this Monday, 21 February 2022, will increase by 12.72 per cent compared to today, Sunday 20.

According to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), and reported by Europa Press, the average cost will be €183.32/MWh, almost €21 more than this Sunday’s price of €162.64/MWh.

This Monday’s maximum price will be between 8pm and 9pm, standing at €237/MWh, while the minimum, €125.52/MWh, will be between 3pm and 4pm.

Pool prices have a direct impact on the regulated tariff – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply on the free market

These increases in price since the middle of last year in the electricity market are mainly due to the high prices of gas on the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at historic highs.

Compared to one year ago, the average price in the pool for this Monday will be more than 3,133 per cent higher than on 21 February 2021, when it stood at just €5.67/MWh, as reported by lasprovincias.es.