Storm Eunice: Essex man braves Met Office red weather warning to kite-surf epic storm.

Jake Moore is an experienced kite-surfer who has been enjoying the sport for 15 years. He ignored red weather warnings from the Met Office and headed out to test his skills off the coast of Clacton-on-Sea.

Due to storm Eunice, winds were gusting at up to 70 mph. A red weather warning had been issued for Clacton and the Essex coast when Jake took to the sea on February 18.

Jake managed to make it out alive. He told EssexLive that it had been a “pretty windy” day.

He told the paper: “Really strong swell, really strong gusts”,

“But yeah, it was awesome”.

Surprisingly Jake was not scared as he pushed himself to the limit. He added: “I’ve been doing it for so long, you just learn about the wind and what it’s going to do, how to control the kite so you can pitch it really quickly.”

The kite-surfer lasted around 15 in the storm force winds before heading home to safety.

