‘Squirming’ Boris stonewalls for 10 minutes during an uncomfortable interview on Partygate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stonewalled the BBC’s Sophie Raworth during an uncomfortable interview. He squirmed as he was quizzed over the Partygate scandal and whether he will resign if the police see fit to fine him.

Reportedly there is no legal reason why the PM could not speak about Partygate. During the interview though Johnson commented: “There is simply not a bean I can tell you about that.”

On Friday, Johnson handed in a legal questionnaire. It is expected that this document, which was given to the police, will not be made public. The police have also been asked not to publish around 300 photos that were previously provided to the force.

Johnson was interviewed for BBC One’s Sunday Morning Programme. He commented: “Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to give you full and detailed answers on all this stuff. I genuinely can’t because we’ve got a process under way – there is not a jot I can say until it is done.”

He was quizzed on whether he understood why the public was not buying his excuses over the Partygate scandal.

The PM stated: “You’re just going to have to wait until the process is complete – there is literally not a bean I can tell you about that, as much as I would like to.”

He was questioned further on the matter and responded: “I understand your curiosity, I totally accept it, but you’re just going to have to accept for the time being – and you won’t have long, I hope – but for the time being you’re going to have to contain your interest.

“I will be saying a lot more about it in due course.”

