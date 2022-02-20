Serenity McKinney: Body of missing young girl found in forest

Serenity McKinney: Body of missing young girl found in a forest. The four-year-old girl’s mother and boyfriend have been charged.

A body believed to be that of missing Serenity McKinney was discovered in a forest in Kentucky. Both the young girl’s mother and her mum’s boyfriend have been charged by the authorities with murder. The pair have also been charged with the abuse of a corpse.

Serenity was last seen in 2020 at Christmas. The mother and boyfriend had cut connections with the family. Serenity was reported missing in January.

Officials told The Sun that Catherine “Abby” McKinney and boyfriend Dakota Hill had had charges laid against them. The body of a young girl which matched Serenity’s description has been discovered in woodland. Catherine and Dakota have been charged with the abuse of a corpse and murder.

One official told the Sun: “Generally, abuse of a corpse is when a body was moved or hidden or tampered with but we can’t go into specifics on this case.”

The discovery of the body is said to be down to “good old fashioned police work, using technology and collaboration with state police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

There is a history of suspected abuse against the young girl too.

