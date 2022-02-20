Seprona officers seize 48 heather vines cut illegally in Sierra de las Nieves

48 heather vines cut illegally in the Sierra de las Nieves seized by Seprona officers

Guardia Civil officers have seized 48 strains of heather (Erica arborea) illegally cut in the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. Three individuals have been denounced as a result. Cutting this plant, known for its exceptional botanical richness, is adjudged to have an adverse effect on the environment.

The incident occurred when officers from the Marbella’s Nature Protection Patrol (Seprona), who were on duty in the National Park at the time, intercepted a vehicle.

When they proceeded to inspect the vehicle’s contents, they discovered that it was transporting a total of 48 strains of heather, weighing approximately 400kg, along with two chainsaws, and two axes.

A statement from the Guardia Civil reported that, subsequently, the two occupants of the vehicle were identified, as well as another third person, all residents of the Cadiz municipality of Jimena de la Frontera.

As a result of this discovery, the officers proceeded to confiscate the heather strains, and formulated the corresponding complaints, for an infraction of the forestry and mountain regulations.

This type of wood is commonly used for its transformation into smoking pipes, and can reach a considerable value in the market. Its traditional use is regulated by an authorisation from the Territorial Delegation of Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia, as reported by malagahoy.es.

