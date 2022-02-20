Pulpi’s geode ‘irreparably damaged’ by unauthorised visit

VANDAL potholers have desecrated the Pulpi geode.

The 11-cubic metre, crystal-filled hollow rock is cavern-sized and the world’s second-largest. It was discovered by chance in 1999 under an abandoned silver mine and is listed as one of Andalucia’s natural monuments.

On the night of December 31, two people obviously wearing boots and helmets entered the geode causing “irreparable damage.” Investigators later explained that the experts who maintain the geode never wear either, to avoid harming the gypsum crystals.

Pulpi town hall reported the damage to the Guardia Civil who have finally traced the vandals who now face charges of forced entry and damaging a protected monument.