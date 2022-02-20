Prosecutor of notorious Nazi Adolf Eichmann, Gabriel Bach dies aged 94

The Israel Judiciary Authority has announced the prosecutor of the notorious and infamous Nazi Adolf Eichmann has died at the age of 94. Gabriel Bach served as a state’s attorney, working on evidence-gathering in the case under lead prosecutor Gideon Hausner.

The cause Mr Bach’s death was not confirmed and nor his personal circumstances.

Bach, who went on to serve on Israel’s Supreme Court, was instrumental in finding Eichmann guilty for his part in the holocaust after his capture by Israeli Mossad (secret service) agents outside Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1960.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Eichmann coordinated the identification, assembly, and transportation of Jewish people from all over occupied Europe to extermination camps in German-occupied Poland.

He was put on trial in Jerusalem in 1961 where thank s to the efforts of Bach, he was found guilty of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish people and war crimes. He was executed by the Israeli state in 1962.

“If any person deserved death, it was him,” Mr Bach said in a 2017 interview with Holocaust remembrance organisation International March of the Living.

The justice was born in Germany in March 1927 and fled the country with his family in 1938, the year before World War Two broke out.

Mr Bach immigrated to British Mandate for Palestine in 1940.

In 1982, he took the bench as a justice on Israel’s Supreme Court, where he served for 15 years.

The Prosecutor of the notorious Nazi is being laid to rest at Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot Cemetery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.