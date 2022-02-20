Orihuela shopkeepers have the Blue Zone blues

ORIHUELA’S shop and business-owners’ association ACMO launched an internet petition to restore Blue Zone paid parking.

There is currently no charge for parking on the city’s streets since the concessionary’s contract to run the scheme expired in January.

Shops, cafes, bars and restaurants in the city centre are losing money, explained ACMO president Asension Perez, because there is practically no rotation of vehicles which are parked for hours at a time.

“It denotes a lack of sense,” Perez said, referring to city hall’s failure to remedy the situation.

“Once the good weather arrives, this will go crazy,” he predicted.